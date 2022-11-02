Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Up 6.7%

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.98 and last traded at $11.80. 29,864 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 651,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on IMVT. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Immunovant from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunovant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Immunovant Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average of $5.34.

Insider Activity at Immunovant

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 416,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 73,805,331 shares in the company, valued at $442,831,986. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 416,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,805,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,831,986. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank Torti bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 393,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,409.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,894 shares of company stock worth $178,229. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the third quarter worth $1,674,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the third quarter worth $60,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 5.1% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 313,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 15,286 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the second quarter worth $359,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 892,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 56,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

See Also

