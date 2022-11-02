Immutable X (IMX) Price Up 1.4% Over Last Week

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00002832 BTC on popular exchanges. Immutable X has a total market cap of $330.16 million and $15.14 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Immutable X has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,382.21 or 0.31289018 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012220 BTC.

Immutable X Token Profile

Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

