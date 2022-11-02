Immutable X (IMX) Price Up 1.4% Over Last Week

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00002832 BTC on popular exchanges. Immutable X has a total market cap of $330.16 million and $15.14 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Immutable X has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003102 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,382.21 or 0.31289018 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000293 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012220 BTC.
Immutable X Token Profile
Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com.
Immutable X Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.
