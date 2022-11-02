Impact Healthcare REIT PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 1.64 (LON:IHR)

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.64 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Impact Healthcare REIT Price Performance

Shares of LON:IHR opened at GBX 106.18 ($1.28) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £429.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 885.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 107.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 116.38. Impact Healthcare REIT has a one year low of GBX 90.76 ($1.10) and a one year high of GBX 128.20 ($1.55).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Impact Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

