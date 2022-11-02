Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Raised to $77.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.36.

Incyte stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.95. 30,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,998. Incyte has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $84.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.24. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 410.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Incyte by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Incyte during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Incyte during the third quarter worth $40,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

