Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.07-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Independence Realty Trust to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $15.04 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average of $20.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.80%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 38.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $269,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

