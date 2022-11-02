Infrastructure India (LON:IIP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.47

Infrastructure India PLC (LON:IIP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.47 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Infrastructure India shares last traded at GBX 0.34 ($0.00), with a volume of 117,226 shares changing hands.

Infrastructure India Trading Up 10.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £2.56 million and a PE ratio of -0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Infrastructure India Company Profile

Infrastructure India PLC seeks to invest in infrastructure projects with a focus on the energy and transport sectors. It seeks to invest in India.

Further Reading

