Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN) Shares Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN – Get Rating) by 205.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,710 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 5.43% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January worth $5,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $398,000.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:NJAN opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $33.43 and a 1-year high of $42.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.79.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.