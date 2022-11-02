Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) Shares Purchased by Better Money Decisions LLC

Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC owned 0.09% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 11.0% in the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 65,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April New alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PAPR stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.67. 236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,936. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $29.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.76.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.