Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Shares Sold by Potomac Capital Management Inc.

Potomac Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Inseego were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INSG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Inseego by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,003,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,264,000 after purchasing an additional 658,044 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Inseego by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 119,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Inseego in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Inseego by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,171,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,994,000 after acquiring an additional 45,647 shares during the period. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inseego Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ INSG traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $2.29. 12,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,641. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.32. The company has a market cap of $246.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.68. Inseego Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $7.98.

Inseego ( NASDAQ:INSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $61.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Inseego from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on Inseego from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, small and medium-sized businesses, governments, and consumers worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

