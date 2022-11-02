Insider Buying: Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) CEO Acquires 7,235 Shares of Stock

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) CEO John C. Asbury bought 7,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,462.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,912,044.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AUB stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.99. The company had a trading volume of 10,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,312. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.79. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.03. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $30.26 and a 12 month high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 8.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUB. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7,933.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point cut their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

