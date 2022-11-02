Insider Buying: Freelancer Limited (ASX:FLN) Insider Purchases 93,023 Shares of Stock

Freelancer Limited (ASX:FLN – Get Rating) insider Robert (Matt) Barrie bought 93,023 shares of Freelancer stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$20,930.18 ($14,636.49).

Freelancer Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.56.

About Freelancer

Freelancer Limited operates a freelancing and crowdsourcing marketplace in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Online Marketplace and Online Payment Services. Its marketplace allows employers to hire freelancers in areas, such as software development, writing, data entry and design, engineering, sciences, sales and marketing, and accounting and legal services.

