Insider Selling: First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Insider Sells 20,246 Shares of Stock

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) insider Richard S. Dennen sold 20,246 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $530,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

Shares of FFBC traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.47. 4,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,177. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $26.83.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $180.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.88 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 44.23%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FFBC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on First Financial Bancorp. to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Bancorp.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 20.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 721,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 120,596 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 13.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the third quarter worth approximately $936,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 13.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

