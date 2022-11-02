Insider Selling: Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Insider Sells 44,898 Shares of Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) insider Michael P. Hartung sold 44,898 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $882,694.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,444.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of FLEX stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $19.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,717,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,266,633. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $20.15.
A number of analysts have commented on FLEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Flex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Flex in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.
Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.
