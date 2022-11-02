Insider Selling: Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Insider Sells 44,898 Shares of Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) insider Michael P. Hartung sold 44,898 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $882,694.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,444.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of FLEX stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $19.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,717,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,266,633. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $20.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on FLEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Flex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Flex in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flex

Flex Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Flex by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Flex by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 85,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 34,780 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Flex by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,766,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,768,000 after purchasing an additional 23,899 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Flex by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 37,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Flex in the 1st quarter worth about $1,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

