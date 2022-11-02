Insider Selling: Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) CAO Sells 16,255 Shares of Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD traded down $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $77.88. The stock had a trading volume of 9,784,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,710,470. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $97.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.47.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 217.9% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

