Insider Selling: UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) CAO Sells 2,100 Shares of Stock

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $25,809.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 444,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,466,002.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hitesh Ramani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UiPath alerts:

On Wednesday, October 26th, Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $25,242.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $25,410.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $24,948.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $471,960.00.

UiPath Trading Down 9.5 %

Shares of PATH stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,471,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,717,905. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average of $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 0.37. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. UiPath’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PATH shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $37.50 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.26.

Institutional Trading of UiPath

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in UiPath by 202.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,540 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 23,790 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in UiPath during the third quarter worth approximately $9,888,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in UiPath during the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in UiPath by 191.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UiPath by 6.8% during the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,203 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.