Insider Selling: UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) CAO Sells 2,100 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2022

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATHGet Rating) CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $25,809.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 444,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,466,002.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hitesh Ramani also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, October 26th, Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $25,242.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 19th, Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $25,410.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 12th, Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $24,948.00.
  • On Monday, August 15th, Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $471,960.00.

UiPath Trading Down 9.5 %

Shares of PATH stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,471,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,717,905. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average of $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 0.37. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

UiPath (NYSE:PATHGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. UiPath’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PATH shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $37.50 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.26.

Institutional Trading of UiPath

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in UiPath by 202.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,540 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 23,790 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in UiPath during the third quarter worth approximately $9,888,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in UiPath during the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in UiPath by 191.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UiPath by 6.8% during the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,203 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

