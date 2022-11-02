Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 19,390 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 282,609 shares.The stock last traded at $190.45 and had previously closed at $185.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.17.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $91.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 172,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,640,000 after purchasing an additional 13,810 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

