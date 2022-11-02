Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Shares Gap Up to $192.26

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $192.26, but opened at $200.44. Inspire Medical Systems shares last traded at $210.03, with a volume of 2,965 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INSP shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.50.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -128.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $91.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. CWM LLC increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 231.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $79,800,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Stories

