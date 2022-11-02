Insulet (PODD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Insulet to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Insulet has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.27). Insulet had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Insulet to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Insulet Stock Performance

Insulet stock opened at $266.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Insulet has a 1 year low of $181.00 and a 1 year high of $324.81. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 532.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Insulet

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Insulet to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.07.

In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insulet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the first quarter worth $213,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Insulet in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 9.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Insulet in the first quarter valued at about $439,000.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

