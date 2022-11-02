Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.6 %

ICE opened at $94.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.10 and a 200-day moving average of $99.93. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The company has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Citigroup began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth about $318,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading

