InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4,722.42

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,722.42 ($54.60) and traded as high as GBX 4,752 ($54.94). InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 4,696 ($54.30), with a volume of 685,003 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IHG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,520 ($63.82) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,700 ($65.90) to GBX 6,500 ($75.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,100 ($70.53) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 6,100 ($70.53) to GBX 5,900 ($68.22) in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($62.43) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,700 ($65.90).

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £8.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,320.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,583.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,715.50.

InterContinental Hotels Group Cuts Dividend

About InterContinental Hotels Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 0.72%. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.89%.

(Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.