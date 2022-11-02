InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4,722.42

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,722.42 ($54.60) and traded as high as GBX 4,752 ($54.94). InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 4,696 ($54.30), with a volume of 685,003 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,980 ($57.58) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,100 ($70.53) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($62.43) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut InterContinental Hotels Group to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 6,100 ($70.53) to GBX 5,900 ($68.22) in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Shore Capital cut InterContinental Hotels Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,700 ($65.90).

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £8.37 billion and a PE ratio of 2,320.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,583.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,715.50.

InterContinental Hotels Group Cuts Dividend

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.89%.

(Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.