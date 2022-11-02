International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Increased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bonness Enterprises Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 29,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in International Business Machines by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in International Business Machines by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,931,000 after purchasing an additional 34,090 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

NYSE:IBM opened at $138.20 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $144.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.95 billion, a PE ratio of 100.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.50.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 481.76%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

