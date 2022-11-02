International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 44,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 35,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.6% in the second quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 13,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $500,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 71.9% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 69,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after acquiring an additional 29,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $138.27. The company had a trading volume of 36,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,428,276. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $144.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.01 billion, a PE ratio of 100.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.50.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

Insider Activity

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on IBM. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

