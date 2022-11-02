Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Shares Sold by Potomac Capital Management Inc.

Potomac Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 261,545 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of Intevac worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Intevac by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,903,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,185,000 after purchasing an additional 451,957 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Intevac by 1,365.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 197,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 184,346 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in Intevac in the 1st quarter valued at about $678,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Intevac in the 1st quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, Westerly Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intevac by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 690,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intevac in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of IVAC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,812. Intevac, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $110.66 million, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average is $4.86.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Intevac had a net margin of 64.27% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $9.31 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intevac, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems primarily in the United States and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

