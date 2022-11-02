Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $13,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 738.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.66. The company had a trading volume of 38,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,239. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.13, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.22.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.78.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,578 shares of company stock valued at $12,341,596. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

