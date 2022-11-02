Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Acquired by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter.

BSCM traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $21.22. 2,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,022. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.21.

