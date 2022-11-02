Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE) Shares Sold by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lessened its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,848 shares during the period. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF makes up 2.5% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV owned about 4.53% of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF worth $10,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 78.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.23. 483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,516. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $36.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.58.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

