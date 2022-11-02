Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IHIT)

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,256. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $10.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT)
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
- 3 Reasons Snap Stock Could Snap Back
- Freshpet: A Fresh Time To Buy Into This Growth Story?
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- Buy Big 5 Sporting Goods for Its Dividend; But How About Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.