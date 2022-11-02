Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IHIT)

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,256. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $10.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.46.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth $2,258,000.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

