Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0403 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IQI stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.92. 281,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,474. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $13.80.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 12,093 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

