Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA) Trading 0.2% Higher

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.12 and last traded at $13.12. 168 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 336.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 46,158 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 267.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period.

