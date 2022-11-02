Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Keystone Financial Group’s 9th Largest Position

Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 1.9% of Keystone Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.62. 378,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,022,443. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.00. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

