Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.83 and last traded at $46.96. 1,504 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 3,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.15.

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average of $47.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XRLV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $370,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 175.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,335 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $592,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26,584 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.