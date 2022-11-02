Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.02

Shares of Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.02 and last traded at C$1.02, with a volume of 2400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Invesque from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Invesque alerts:

Invesque Trading Down 6.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.20, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.28. The company has a market cap of C$59.22 million and a P/E ratio of -4.15.

Invesque Company Profile

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.