Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.02

Shares of Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.02 and last traded at C$1.02, with a volume of 2400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.15.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Invesque from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Monday, October 24th.
Invesque Trading Down 6.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.20, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.28. The company has a market cap of C$59.22 million and a P/E ratio of -4.15.
Invesque Company Profile
Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.
Further Reading
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.