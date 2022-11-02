Investors Buy High Volume of Rite Aid Put Options (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 10,611 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 122% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,772 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in Rite Aid during the first quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Rite Aid by 3,914.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Rite Aid during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Rite Aid during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Rite Aid during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Rite Aid Stock Down 3.3 %

RAD traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,237. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average is $6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.17. Rite Aid has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 260.98% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rite Aid will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Rite Aid Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.