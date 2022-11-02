INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Stock Price Up 2.6%

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 24,582 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 38,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

INVO Bioscience Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million. INVO Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 165.97% and a negative net margin of 222.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that INVO Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVO. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in INVO Bioscience by 99,137.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 92,198 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in INVO Bioscience by 368.2% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 39,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of INVO Bioscience by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

