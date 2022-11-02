INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Stock Price Up 2.6%

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 24,582 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 38,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.
INVO Bioscience Trading Up 2.6 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14.
INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million. INVO Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 165.97% and a negative net margin of 222.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that INVO Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On INVO Bioscience
INVO Bioscience Company Profile
INVO Bioscience, Inc, a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on INVO Bioscience (INVO)
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
- The Institutions Are Comfortable With The Furniture Industry
Receive News & Ratings for INVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.