Iowa State Bank Acquires 183 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up about 1.3% of Iowa State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.84. 57,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,096,125. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

