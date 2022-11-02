Iowa State Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Iowa State Bank reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,697 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.88. 1,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,961. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.39. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $22.15.

