Iowa State Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Iowa State Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Chemed were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 347.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 69.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,235 shares in the company, valued at $58,903,540.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total value of $1,445,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,330,407.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,903,540.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHE traded up $10.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $487.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,278. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $460.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $430.16 and a 1 year high of $539.87.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.09. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $526.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

