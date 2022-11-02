Iowa State Bank Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Iowa State Bank increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,073 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 22,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 168,693 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $18,630,000 after purchasing an additional 82,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on EOG shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra raised EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.74.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $136.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,665,808. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.67 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The company has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.51.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

