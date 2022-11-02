Iowa State Bank Has $3.91 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Iowa State Bank trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Eaton by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 17.8% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.98. 15,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,587. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.46.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.