Iowa State Bank Purchases 481 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Iowa State Bank grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,490,404 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 60.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 100.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cardinal Health to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.30.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 1.0 %

CAH traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.14. 13,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,191. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.75. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.77. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $77.19.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.