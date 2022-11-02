Iowa State Bank Raises Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.02. The stock had a trading volume of 46,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,285,074. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $115.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.64.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

