Iowa State Bank Reduces Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Iowa State Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 30.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 6.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.5% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.60. The company had a trading volume of 67,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,900,158. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.59 and its 200-day moving average is $42.62.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exelon from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.