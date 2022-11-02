IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Benchmark from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $85.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $180.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.77.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $377.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.26 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 17.91%. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.34, for a total transaction of $426,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,394,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,055,078.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $3,236,300. 33.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,236,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,186,000 after purchasing an additional 933,160 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 831,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after purchasing an additional 557,497 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,861,000 after purchasing an additional 415,842 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 892,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,049,000 after purchasing an additional 314,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,051,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,960,000 after purchasing an additional 302,102 shares during the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

