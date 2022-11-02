iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) PT Lowered to $144.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $147.00 to $144.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.59% from the stock’s previous close.

IRTC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on iRhythm Technologies to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $126.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.80. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $169.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 1.53.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.51 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $367,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,264.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,702 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,090 shares of company stock worth $632,089. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

