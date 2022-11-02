Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Director Parker William Rush Sells 27,363 Shares

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) Director Parker William Rush sold 27,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,422,876.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,882,288. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Iridium Communications Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Iridium Communications stock traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $50.30. 653,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,451. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $52.38. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,269.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.91 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.30%. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iridium Communications

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 113,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 6.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 86,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 12.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 8,973 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $3,363,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $592,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Stories

