iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.099 per share on Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SLQD opened at $47.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.33. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $51.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) by 125.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,522 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

