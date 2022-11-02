iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Holdings Lowered by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 128,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after buying an additional 56,060 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 448.0% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 28,070 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,417,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $80.81. 34,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,947,214. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.34. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.73 and a 1 year high of $86.00.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.141 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.