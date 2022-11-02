iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 1st

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share on Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.97. 33,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,953,259. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $54.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,311,000 after buying an additional 41,286 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 394,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 194,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 43,050 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 71,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 62,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares during the last quarter.

