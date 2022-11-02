iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share on Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.96. 11,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,953,259. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.61 and its 200-day moving average is $50.39. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $54.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $228,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $272,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 42,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 62,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares during the last quarter.

